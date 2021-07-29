Cowboys taking it day by day with Dak’s shoulder injury

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Dak Prescott’s arm is being shut down for a few days by the Dallas Cowboys.

“He told me and Blake [Jarwin] at some point hey I’m gonna go in do my treatment and stuff and make sure it’s all everything’s all right,” tight end Dalton Schultz said. “I mean Garrett [Gilbert] does a good job of getting us going next man up so I’m glad he was able to step out and do what he needed to do. It’s only the second week of training camp you don’t need to be out here throwing with a sore arm.”

That feeling from Schultz is shared by pretty the entire team. The Cowboys are now working out in shoulder pads, this is where players begin to separate themselves from others.

“I think we’ve all been here you see some positive moments things are the guys have done first four practices,” head coach Mike McCarthy said.

And those mental errors in made before really stand out in pads

“It just goes to studying,” Schultz said. “You have to take pride in what you do for the younger guys do you airport in camp where stuff is starting to stack up. It gets a little overwhelming, especially when you put the pads on without all the emotional stuff to the game so I think as a young guy especially need to go back in and make sure you understand exactly what your job is.”

