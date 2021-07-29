First Alert: Heat Advisories likely to get extended through this weekend

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Outside of a few passing showers, most of the Piney Woods is sweating it out under the hot, July sunshine.

With more hot temperatures expected for our area, the National Weather Service in Shreveport has extended their Heat Advisories for Angelina, Cherokee, Nacogdoches, Rusk, Sabine, San Augustine, and Shelby counties through 7 p.m. Friday.

With heat indices expected to top out over 105-degrees through this weekend, I fully expect heat advisories to be extended through the weekend.

As we round out the week and transition into the weekend, the heat ridge will move back overhead, shutting off any rain chances and allowing our temperatures to flirt with the century mark as we bake under the sun.

Once we get into next week, however, we have some encouraging signs that the heat ridge will retreat far enough to the west to allow another summer cold ‘cool’ front to drop all the way down into East Texas. This will provide us with better rain and storm chances on Monday as we drop our temperatures down a few notches by next week.

This will bring an end to the heat advisories and take an edge off the heat.

With this frontal boundary stalling out over or nearby East Texas next week, we will keep some daily rain chances in play.

