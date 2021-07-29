East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Fort Hood Soldier accused of picking up immigrants

Ft. Hood Soldier arrested for picking up illegal immigrant
Ft. Hood Soldier arrested for picking up illegal immigrant(Gray)
By Pete Sousa
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EDWARDS COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - A Fort Hood soldier is accused of picking up immigrants in Edwards County west of Kerrville.

An Edwards County deputy pulled the soldier over on Saturday, the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.

“While interviewing him, the deputy determined that he was in the area to pick up illegal aliens,” the post said.

The information was shared with other law enforcement agencies and the soldier was pulled over several hours later on U.S. Highway 277 with four immigrants in the car, the post said.

The Texas Department of Public Safety Thursday confirmed the arrest of Vinchy Jean-Baptiste, 21, of Florida on four counts of human smuggling.

Jean-Baptiste is a Fort Hood specialist who’s assigned to the 3rd Cavalry Regiment.

He has been assigned to Fort Hood since 2019.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime scene tape.
Nacogdoches Police investigating man’s body found in roadway
60-year-old Patricia Eifert of Jasper, Texas
Mother shot to death inside recently purchased home in North Texas
Colley is a registered sex offender and is armed and dangerous.
Trinity County Sheriff: Manhunt underway for registered sex offender who fled from law enforcement
WEBXTRA: Splash Kingdom
Nacogdoches waterpark credits lifeguard training for successful rescue of 3-year-old
A Lufkin business owner has a vehicle stolen off the property this morning and its all caught...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Vehicle stolen from Lufkin business

Latest News

Lee Johnson, 53, of Lufkin
Report: Lufkin officer draws gun to stop hammer attack on mailman
WebXtra: ‘Imagine the Possibilities’ event comes to San Augustine
WebXtra: ‘Imagine the Possibilities’ event comes to San Augustine
WebXtra: ‘Imagine the Possibilities’ event comes to San Augustine
Coy Jones (Source: Rusk County Jail website)
Arrest affidavit shows that Henderson woman found dead was shot
University of Texas Longhorns (Source: UT Longhorns)
UT regents approve move to SEC