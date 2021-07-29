East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Gov. Abbott joins pro-life amicus brief in U.S. Supreme Court

Texas Governor Greg Abbott. (Source: KLTV News Staff)
Texas Governor Greg Abbott. (Source: KLTV News Staff)
By Bailie Myers
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Governor Abbott joined a group of governors filing an amicus brief in a U.S. Supreme Court challenge today.

The case, Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, is a pending challenge to a Mississippi law banning abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

At issue in the case are elective abortions, and whether or not all pre-viability prohibitions are unconstitutional.

According to a news release, Gov. Abbott has a “strong interest” in seeing that federal judges leave such policy questions to the state, citing the numerous bills he’s signed against abortion in Texas.

“In Texas, we work to spare every child from the ravages of abortion, which is why I am proud to join my fellow governors in protecting the unborn,” said Abbott.

Amicus brief’s are legal documents given to a court of law containing advice relating to a case.

Click here to read the full brief.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

60-year-old Patricia Eifert of Jasper, Texas
Mother shot to death inside recently purchased home in North Texas
Crime scene tape.
Nacogdoches Police investigating man’s body found in roadway
San Antonio police say three young children told an officer that “Mommy's dead," then led the...
“Mommy’s dead”: 3 Texas kids lead police to bleeding mother
Colley is a registered sex offender and is armed and dangerous.
Trinity County Sheriff: Manhunt underway for registered sex offender who fled from law enforcement
WEBXTRA: Splash Kingdom
Nacogdoches waterpark credits lifeguard training for successful rescue of 3-year-old