East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Governor Abbott issues executive order ‘providing clarity and uniformity’ in Texas COVID-19 response

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at a news conference, Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in Austin, Texas....
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at a news conference, Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in Austin, Texas. Abbott on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 ordered lawmakers back to work in July, raising expectations of another attempt to pass new voting restrictions after Democrats blocked the GOP's first try with a dramatic late-night walkout in May.(Eric Gay | AP Photo/Eric Gay, file)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (KFDA) - Governor Greg Abbott has issued an executive order today combining several existing COVID-19 executive orders against the mask and vaccine mandates.

According to Abbott’s statement, the executive order will provide clarity and uniformity in Texas’s continued fight against COVID-19.

“Today’s executive order will provide clarity and uniformity in the Lone Star State’s continued fight against COVID-19,” said Governor Abbott. “The new Executive Order emphasizes that the path forward relies on personal responsibility rather than government mandates. Texans have mastered the safe practices that help to prevent and avoid the spread of COVID-19. They have the individual right and responsibility to decide for themselves and their children whether they will wear masks, open their businesses, and engage in leisure activities. Vaccines, which remain in abundant supply, are the most effective defense against the virus, and they will always remain voluntary – never forced – in the State of Texas.”

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime scene tape.
Nacogdoches Police investigating man’s body found in roadway
60-year-old Patricia Eifert of Jasper, Texas
Mother shot to death inside recently purchased home in North Texas
Colley is a registered sex offender and is armed and dangerous.
Trinity County Sheriff: Manhunt underway for registered sex offender who fled from law enforcement
WEBXTRA: Splash Kingdom
Nacogdoches waterpark credits lifeguard training for successful rescue of 3-year-old
A Lufkin business owner has a vehicle stolen off the property this morning and its all caught...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Vehicle stolen from Lufkin business

Latest News

Lee Johnson, 53, of Lufkin
Report: Lufkin officer draws gun to stop hammer attack on mailman
WebXtra: ‘Imagine the Possibilities’ event comes to San Augustine
WebXtra: ‘Imagine the Possibilities’ event comes to San Augustine
WebXtra: ‘Imagine the Possibilities’ event comes to San Augustine
Coy Jones (Source: Rusk County Jail website)
Arrest affidavit shows that Henderson woman found dead was shot
University of Texas Longhorns (Source: UT Longhorns)
UT regents approve move to SEC