Nacogdoches Police investigating man’s body found in roadway

Crime scene tape.
Crime scene tape.(Source: Raycom images)
By Lane Luckie
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 1:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found along a Nacogdoches road Wednesday night.

Around 9:40 p.m., police responded to a welfare check call on Appleby Sand Road near East Starr Avenue. While trying to find the individual, they were notified of someone laying in the roadway on Appleby Sand Road.

A justice of the peace pronounced the man dead at the scene.

While the victim’s name has not been released, police say he is from the Nacogdoches area.

Appleby Sand Road and East Starr Avenue will be closed to all traffic for several hours early Thursday as police conduct an investigation.

“We are asking the public to stay out of the area and seek alternative routes,” a news release stated.

