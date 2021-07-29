East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

O’Rourke, protesters begin nearly 30-mile Texas voting march

Church leaders and former Democratic Congressman Beto O'Rourke are leading a nearly 30-mile...
Church leaders and former Democratic Congressman Beto O'Rourke are leading a nearly 30-mile voting rights march in Texas.(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN, Texas (AP) - Church leaders and former Democratic Congressman Beto O’Rourke are leading a nearly 30-mile voting rights march in Texas.

The walk began Wednesday with nearly 100 participants in suburban Austin and is scheduled to end this weekend at the state Capitol. The march is the latest effort by Democrats to keep up the pressure over voting rights when the prospects of action from Congress is fading.

Texas Democratic lawmakers left the state earlier this month to again block passage of new GOP-backed elections laws.

But Republican Gov. Greg Abbott has said he will immediately call another special session once Democrats return.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

60-year-old Patricia Eifert of Jasper, Texas
Mother shot to death inside recently purchased home in North Texas
San Antonio police say three young children told an officer that “Mommy's dead," then led the...
“Mommy’s dead”: 3 Texas kids lead police to bleeding mother
Crime scene tape.
Nacogdoches Police investigating man’s body found in roadway
Jared Delgado was arrested Sunday morning on a charge of murder in connection with the death of...
Affidavit: Nacogdoches man admitted to injuring 72-year-old woman who died
An ambulance is seen at the site of a plant leak in Laporte, Texas.
Texas chemical plant leak leaves 2 dead, 30 hospitalized

Latest News

Deshaun Watson was on the field for the start of training camp with the Houston Texans on...
Watson practices with Houston Texans on 1st day of camp
Republicans are responding with hostility to new masking guidance from public health officials.
CDC mask guidance met with hostility by leading Republicans
Jenny Cudd and Eliel Rosa leave Federal Courthouse in Midland
Plea agreement hearing scheduled for Midlander charged in Capitol riot
Colley is a registered sex offender and is armed and dangerous.
Trinity County Sheriff: Manhunt underway for registered sex offender who fled from law enforcement