Plea agreement hearing scheduled for Midlander charged in Capitol riot

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A Midland man charged in the January 6 Capitol riot has a plea agreement hearing scheduled for Thursday.

According to court documents, Eliel Rosa has a plea agreement hearing scheduled for 1 p.m. today.

Rosa faces misdemeanor charges of entering a restricted building or grounds and violent entry or disorderly conduct. If convicted on all charges, he could face up to 18 months in prison.

Rosa was arrested back on January 13, along with Jenny Cudd. Cudd and Rosa both have a status conference scheduled for this afternoon.

