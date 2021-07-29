SELL HOUSE ROCK: Elvis wants you to buy his Smith County real estate listing

FLINT, Texas (KLTV) - Elvis is alive -- in a Smith County real estate showing.

The housing market is hot and this four-bedroom, two-and-a-half bath home in Flint appears to be a typical online showing at first. But click on the image gallery.

Elvis Presley, or one of his impersonators, makes his debut on the third image as he is taking a trash can out to the curb.

“They usually don’t know that I’m crazy until the deed is done,” Realtor Jason Jones said.

Elvis is in the building! (Celia Ridley)

Elvis appears in a few other photographs, posing in the yard, using the refrigerator and even sitting on the toilet.

The realtor is Jason Jones, who dresses as different characters in house listings. Jones works for Eighty8 Realty.

“I’ve dressed up as Santa Claus, the Easter bunny, cupid. I’ve probably got about 50 costumes,” Jones said. “It does give me a lot to see other people enjoying it too. I just like to have fun with it and I’m glad to see other people enjoy it too.”

If you’re ready for Elvis to leave the building, the house is listed for $199,000.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.