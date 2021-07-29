SFA football inching closer to WAC football debut

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Western Athletic Football media day signified another step closer to the WAC relaunching football after last playing in 2012.

“It will be officially real when we play the first game,” WAC commissioner Jim Hurd said. “It will be real when we play a game. It will be real when I get a phone call from a fan upset about a call at a game. I think once we start playing games and get into the year it will become somewhat normal.”

SFA, Sam Houston, Lamar and Abilene Christian are all joining the league after leaving the Southland Conference. This season the ‘Texas 4′ will join up with playoff eligible teams out of the A-Sun conference to form the WAS-ASun Challenge where the best team will get an automatic bid to the FCS playoffs. In the coming years, Dixie State and Tarleton State will join the football league. They have been independents while their other sports were already in WAC championship competitions. Southern Utah will also be joining the league in 2022.

“Right now we stand at seven schools and in my ideal world I think nine schools will be a good number,” Hurd said. “That would allow for eight conference games and still allows for teams to play a big game or two from a non conference number.”

Hurd is confident that the league can get to that number but is not sure how soon it will be. Hurd did not believe the trickle down from Texas and Oklahoma leaving the Big 12 to the SEC would reach their league but he said you never know in this changing landscape of college sports.

The Lumberjacks are picked fourth in the WAC-ASUN challenge behind this past year’s FCS Champion Sam Houston State, former Southland rival Central Arkansas and Jacksonville State.

“It is real now,” SFA head football coach Colby Carthel said. “The season is just five weeks away, getting to bring football back to the WAC and getting to play the first game of the season. The preseason poll is what it is. I think it is right where we should be. We got a little respect. We have come a long way since we first got here. It gives everyone something to talk about for the next few weeks.”

The players will start fall camp later this week, ready to win some games and pull off some upsets. To them it didn’t matter if their jerseys had ‘Southland’ or ‘WAC’ on their shoulder patch.

“At the end of the day you have to go out and play a team and win,” quarterback Trae Self said. “That is what we want to do. We want to take over the WAC. That was the goal in the Southland and that is the goal here.”

SFA will open up their season with a home game on September 4 against Tarleton State.

