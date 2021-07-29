East Texas Now Business Break
SFA football promotes JaMarkus McFarland to assistant head coach

Coach JaMarkus McFarland
Coach JaMarkus McFarland(KTRE Sports)
By Caleb Beames
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin native JaMarkus McFarland has been promoted by the SFA Athletic Department to assistant head coach of the Lumberjack football team.

McFarland joined the program in 2019 as a coach with the defensive tackles. He also has been heavily involved with recruiting on the defensive side of the ball with the program bringing in Top 5 FCS recruiting classes in both the 2019 and 2020 seasons.

McFarland first made a name for himself at nearby Lufkin where he was heavily recruited before choosing to play with the Oklahoma Sooners. He was part of three Big 12 Championships. After his playing time was over he joined the Sooners program as a graduate assistant coach.

