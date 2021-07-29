East Texas Now Business Break
Statewide CLEAR Alert issued for soldier missing from Texas post

Sgt. Daniel Soto de Jesus, 28, was last seen on Monday.
Sgt. Daniel Soto de Jesus, 28, was last seen on Monday.(U.S. Army photo)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 10:24 AM CDT
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) – A statewide CLEAR Alert was issued Thursday for a soldier missing from Fort Bliss.

Sgt. Daniel Soto de Jesus, 28, is 5-foot-8, weighs 170 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair

He may be driving a gray 2017 Hyundai Elantra with Texas license KXG7848

He was last seen at around 10:20 a.m. on Monday at 20500 Cold War Road at Fort Bliss and last checked in with his unit a short time later.

He failed to report to formation at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call the Fort Bliss Provost Marshal Office at (915) 744-1237.

The Coordinated Law Enforcement Adult Rescue or CLEAR Alert program was created in 2019 by the Texas Legislature to close the gap between missing children and missing senior citizens.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

