Trinity County Sheriff: Manhunt underway for registered sex offender who fled from law enforcement

Colley is a registered sex offender and is armed and dangerous.(Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace)
By Nahum Lopez
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 7:31 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Thursday morning the Trinity County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public for help in Locating a registered sex offender.

According to a Facebook post, a manhunt ensued on Thursday, July 29th, 2021 at 3:30 a.m., currently, the sheriff’s office is in the Lake L subdivision looking for Scott Colley a white male who is 55 years of age.

Colley is a registered sex offender and is armed and dangerous. He was last seen running from Deputies 3:30 a.m., from 2075 Winding Creek Drive, said the sheriff’s office.

Colley was last seen wearing blue jeans, a burnt orange t-shirt, and brown boots.

The sheriff’s office is asking that If you see him call 911 immediately.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

