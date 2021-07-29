East Texas Now Business Break
WAC holds 1st media day since bringing back football

By Caleb Beames
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
(KTRE) - The Western Athletic Conference held their first media day on Wednesday since bringing back football.

Athletic Director Jim Hurd talks to the media about various topics as the league welcomes back football that left after the 2012 season.

One thing programs are waiting on from the league is what COVID protocols will be for student athletes and if there will be fan restrictions.

Hurd said the leagues advisory committee is meeting at the same time as media day and they hope to have a policy soon for the universities.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

