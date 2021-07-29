East Texas Now Business Break
Watson practices with Houston Texans on 1st day of camp

Deshaun Watson was on the field for the start of training camp with the Houston Texans on...
Deshaun Watson was on the field for the start of training camp with the Houston Texans on Wednesday.(Matt Patterson | AP Photo/Matt Patterson, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOUSTON (AP) -Deshaun Watson was on the field for the start of training camp with the Houston Texans on Wednesday.

The future of the quarterback is uncertain after he asked for a trade in January before 22 women filed lawsuits alleging that he sexually assaulted or harassed them in March. Houston police and the NFL are investigating the allegations, but no charges have been filed.

Watson wore his red No. 4 jersey over a gray hoodie with sweatpants as he went through individual drills with the rest of the quarterbacks as practice began on Wednesday.

He chatted with teammates and coaches during breaks in the action.

