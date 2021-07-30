East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

3-year-old dies after shots fired into Louisiana home

By Rachael Thomas, Christian Piekos and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 8:04 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINDEN, La. (KSLA/Gray News) - A toddler was killed in a drive-by shooting in Minden Wednesday night, KSLA reported.

Officials from Minden PD say the child was a 3-year-old male.

The call came in around 11:20 p.m. Wednesday for a home. Police said more than 25 shots were fired.

The boy was rushed to a Minden hospital by his mother.

A 3-year-old boy was shot and killed in an apparent drive-by shooting in Minden the night of...
A 3-year-old boy was shot and killed in an apparent drive-by shooting in Minden the night of July 28, 2021.(KSLA)

No description of the vehicle responsible is available at this time; however, police say there are two people of interest they’ve identified.

No arrests have been made.

The Minden Police Association posted information about the incident on Facebook, urging the community to step up.

“It is time for the community to step up and take action. Short staffed MPD Officers patrol high crime areas, but are only as successful as their staffing limitations allow,” the police association said. “They need the public to speak out and report these dangerous criminals. They need qualified individuals to fill their ranks.”

Drive By Shooting in Minden claims the life of a small child The sound of gunfire in Minden is becoming so common that...

Posted by Minden Police Association on Thursday, July 29, 2021

Copyright 2021 KSLA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.

Most Read

60-year-old Patricia Eifert of Jasper, Texas
Mother shot to death inside recently purchased home in North Texas
Crime scene tape.
Nacogdoches Police investigating man’s body found in roadway
Colley is a registered sex offender and is armed and dangerous.
Trinity County Sheriff: Manhunt underway for registered sex offender who fled from law enforcement
WEBXTRA: Splash Kingdom
Nacogdoches waterpark credits lifeguard training for successful rescue of 3-year-old
Nearly 3 kilos of meth were seized during the traffic stop in 2019.
Man pleads guilty of meth trafficking in Nacogdoches

Latest News

The descendants of Henrietta Lacks are filing what could be unprecedented lawsuit. (Source:...
Family of Henrietta Lacks sues pharmaceutical companies for theft of her cells
Desiree Castaneda was charged with enabling child sex abuse and child neglect.
Mother arrested for child neglect after 12-year-old daughter gives birth
RAW: Car dealership ravaged by tornado
A building housing multiple car dealerships in Bucks County, Pa., was wrecked by a powerful...
Storms bring tornadoes to Wisconsin and Pennsylvania; 1 man dies in crash