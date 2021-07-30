CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Vehicle stolen from Lufkin business

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A Lufkin business owner has a vehicle stolen off the property this morning and its all caught on camera.

“It’s not every day and your boyfriend tells you, ‘hey, our vehicle is gone,’” property manager April Johnson.

That’s the news Johnson woke up to around 3:00 a.m. Thursday at SecurCare Self Storage off Denman Avenue in Lufkin. After looking at survallience video, they called police.

“The car was left unlocked, and a spare set of keys were left in the console,” Lufkin Police Detective JB Smith said. “The car was entered, and when they found the keys, they drove off.”

“His whole paycheck was in there,” Johnson. “His cell phone was in there and other small personal items. It’s obvious that we have camera they didn’t even care that there were cameras watching them.”

Johnson said in separate incidents there have been break-in at individual’s storage units at the business too.

“It’s not just an issue for this place,” Johnson said. “It’s really an issue for the whole community. It makes me feel vulnerable. People work hard for their money and belongings and to have it stolen, it’s just wrong.”

“We see thefts of property and vehicle burglaries during the summertime,” Smith said. “Now with young people out of schools last year we didn’t see downturn in that. It was pretty steady.”

Smith said while officers are patrolling 24/7, he says to make items a harder target for criminals.

“Clean out the car,” Smith said. “Lock it. It’s your home, make sure that you have cameras. If you choose a business that you will take your vehicle for say auto repairs where we’ve had several vehicles stolen from in the past year, make sure they are a business to have security features in place.”

“And if it can happen here in a well-lit, well populated, very high-end area with traffic, then it can happen anywhere,” Johnson said.

No arrests have been made in the theft at Johnson’s business and the vehicle has not been located yet. Lufkin Police are investigating.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.