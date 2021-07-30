First Alert: Heat Advisories will last through this weekend

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - There have been a few spotty showers out there in East Texas today, but they have been far less in coverage than what we have seen throughout much of the week.

With more unseasonably hot temperatures expected to continue through this weekend, heat advisories will remain in place for much of our KTRE viewing area since the heat index values, or feels like temperatures, will top out between 105-110 degrees on both days this weekend.

The infamous heat dome will be in full control of our weather this weekend as it sits overhead. This will lead to daytime highs soaring into the upper 90′s with feels like readings topping out between 105-110 degrees each afternoon as we bake under the hot sunshine.

Once we get into next week, however, we have some encouraging signs that the heat ridge will retreat far enough to the west to allow another summer cold ‘cool’ front to drop all the way down into East Texas. This frontal boundary will provide us with a likely chance of rain and thunderstorms on Monday followed by a few scattered showers hanging around on Tuesday.

In addition to the wet weather it looks to provide, the wind shift behind the frontal boundary should be enough to bring an end to the heat advisories as we drop our temperatures down a few notches next week.

Instead of highs in the upper 90′s, we will drop into the lower 90′s for several days next week. If the humidity levels drop off enough, we should also feel some slightly cooler mornings as we take a notable edge off the heat in the first week of August.

