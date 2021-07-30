Friday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Friday East Texas! It will be another hot day today as temperatures climb back into the middle 90s across area, of course it felt even hotter with heat index values well over 100 degrees so a Heat Advisory will go into effect from 12 PM to 7 PM today. Please continue to take this heat seriously and drink plenty of water. An isolated shower or isolated thundershower will be possible today but most of us will remain hot and dry. Skies will remain partly to mostly clear overnight, and temperatures will remain warm and muggy, only dropping into the middle to upper 70s by tomorrow morning. Rinse and repeat forecast for our Saturday as highs climb back into the middle to upper 90s with another shot at a stray shower or thundershower possible during the PM hours. Another Heat Advisory is in effect from 12 PM to 7 PM for Saturday, and it would not be a surprise if we saw one issued for Sunday as well. Spotty showers will have a slightly better shot at forming Sunday afternoon, then much better rain chances arrive on Monday thanks to a weak cold front that is still set to move into East Texas by Monday afternoon/evening. As the front nears the Red River, scattered showers and thunderstorms will have a much easier time forming before pushing south through East Texas during the second half of our Monday and potentially overnight into early Tuesday. Scattered rain chances remain in the forecast for the rest of the next work week. Thanks to the cold front and scattered rain chances, expect temperatures to drop back down to below average for the first full week of August!

