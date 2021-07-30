East Texas Now Business Break
Friday’s Weather: Hot and humid today

Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
By Katie Vossler
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 5:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  Another warm, muggy start today and another hot, humid afternoon ahead.  Another heat advisory is in effect through the afternoon as temperatures will feel like the triple digits across East Texas today.  A very slight chance for one or two isolated showers, but not much of the area will see rain today or tomorrow.  Hot and humid this weekend with high temperatures getting closer to the triple digit mark.  Chances for rain begin to slowly increase late in the day Sunday.  A weak cold front arrives early next week with better chances for some widespread rainfall and a slight cool down by midweek.

