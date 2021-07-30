Largest class of Texas Highway Patrol recruits graduates

AUSTIN, Texas (KAUZ) - 145 new Texas Highway Patrol Troopers graduated from the Texas Department of Public Safety’s A-2021 recruit class Friday.

According to DPS, that is the largest recruit school graduation in the department’s history.

The ceremony took place at the Great Hills Baptist Church in Austin.

The 167th recruit class included recruits ranging from 21 to 50 years old. It also included 21 women, the most in one recruit class, as well as 16 people from other states, including Florida and Pennsylvania.

The recruits all had to go through a 27-week training academy, and will report to their individual duty stations on August 23.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.