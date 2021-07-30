East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Maggie Steffens breaks water polo scoring record as US women cruise

United States players huddle during a timeout in a preliminary round women's water polo match...
United States players huddle during a timeout in a preliminary round women's water polo match against the Russian Olympic Committee at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 30, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 5:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOKYO (AP) — Maggie Steffens broke the Olympic scoring record when she scored four times to lead the United States to an 18-5 victory against the Russian team.

Steffens got her 48th career goal in the Olympics in the third period to snap a tie with Tania Di Mario of Italy for the top spot.

Steffens scored again on the next possession to lift the U.S. to a commanding 12-3 lead.

Stephania Haralabidis also scored four times as the U.S. bounced back from its first loss at the Olympics since 2008.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

60-year-old Patricia Eifert of Jasper, Texas
Mother shot to death inside recently purchased home in North Texas
Crime scene tape.
Nacogdoches Police investigating man’s body found in roadway
Colley is a registered sex offender and is armed and dangerous.
Trinity County Sheriff: Manhunt underway for registered sex offender who fled from law enforcement
WEBXTRA: Splash Kingdom
Nacogdoches waterpark credits lifeguard training for successful rescue of 3-year-old
Nearly 3 kilos of meth were seized during the traffic stop in 2019.
Man pleads guilty of meth trafficking in Nacogdoches

Latest News

Simone Biles, of the United States, waits for her turn to perform during the artistic...
EXPLAINER: How ‘the twisties’ stopped Simone Biles cold
Tatjana Schoenmaker of South Africa swims in a women's 200-meter breaststroke semifinal at the...
South African sets 1st individual swim world record in Tokyo
SFA football
SFA football promotes JaMarkus McFarland to assistant head coach
updated testing guidelines
SFA athletics educating student-athletes about COVID-19 vaccine while waiting on updated testing gui