Man arrested, charged with shooting two Texas teenagers

By Justin Jackson
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 9:14 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) -Houston police have arrested a man after a shooting that left two teens injured in Houston.

28-year-old Jasper Michael Randall was charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the 185th State District Court.

Randall is accused of shooting two boys, both 16, at around 2:05 a.m. Wednesday in the 12000 block of Fleming Drive.

Both teens were taken to area hospitals in stable condition.

“Officers responded to a shooting call at an apartment complex at the above address and found the victims had been shot. According to one of the victims, Randall and several other unknown males approached one victim and shot him in the leg multiple times. A second juvenile male suffered a graze wound to the head. Two other adult males were shot at, but not struck,” said Major Assaults & Family Violence Division Officers J. Cimeni and I. Rios-Hernandez.

Randall was arrested at the scene and found to be in possession of a weapon.

