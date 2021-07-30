Man injured by jaguar at Florida zoo
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 8:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Officials say a man was injured by a jaguar at a Florida zoo after climbing over a barrier and moving too close to the animal’s enclosure.
The Florida Times-Union reports that the attack occurred Wednesday at the Range of the Jaguar display at the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens.
Officials say the man was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.
A zoo spokeswoman says the man climbed over a waist-high safety barrier that puts about 4 feet of space between visitors and the jaguar exhibit’s fence.
Officials say the man began taunting the jaguar and reached his hand through the fence.
A 12-year-old cat named Harry swiped at the man and injured him.
