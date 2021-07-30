NBA Draft: Baylor’s Davion Mitchell selected by the Sacramento Kings, Butler by the Jazz

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor guard Davion Mitchell was selected by the Sacramento Kings with the ninth pick of the 2021 NBA draft.

Baylor’s Jared Butler and MaCio Teague are headed to Utah and Mark Vital, Jr. is headed to Portland.

Mitchell was a big contributor to the Bears’ national championship.

He is known for his lock-down defense, earning the nickname “off-night” because he makes everyone he guards have an off night.

Guard Jared Butler was projected to be a first-round pick but fell to number 40, getting picked up by the Utah Jazz.

The Jazz also signed guard MaCio Teague, 24 to an Exhibit 10 contract, which allows him to join the team for at least the next couple of weeks.

He could play for the Jazz’s Summer League team.

Forward Mark Vital, Jr., is headed to the Portland Trailblazers summer league roster.

(Shay Tracy contributed to this story)

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.