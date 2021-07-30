East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Neches ISD administrator makes court appearance related to official oppression, evidence tampering charges

Neches ISD administrator Kimberlyn Snider made an appearance in court Friday.
Neches ISD administrator Kimberlyn Snider made an appearance in court Friday.(KLTV)
By Justin Honore
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) - A school administrator who last year was employed as an elementary school principal at Neches ISD made an appearance in court Friday to fight criminal charges.

Kimberlyn Ann Snider, 49, of Neches, is charged with five counts of official oppression and tampering with evidence. Her criminal indictment lists five different people whom she allegedly subjected “to detention that the defendant knew was unlawful ... acting under color of her employment as a public servant, namely Neches Elementary Principal.” She was arrested on the charge in February.

Kimberlyn Ann Snider, a principal at Neches Elementary school, was indicted by an Anderson...
Kimberlyn Ann Snider, a principal at Neches Elementary school, was indicted by an Anderson County grand jury for allegedly interfering with an investigation into the alleged sexual assault of a minor.(Jail photo)

In court Friday, Snider’s attorney argued on a motion to quash her indictment. Steven Green said the indictments do not give enough notice of Snider’s accusations and they would like to know what false statement the indictment alleges Snider made.

Judge Deborah Evans did not make a decision on the motion but said she planned to do so before the next hearing on Aug. 27.

Snider’s certification status is under review by the Texas Education Agency. Her job position at Neches ISD is also pending.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Desiree Castaneda was charged with enabling child sex abuse and child neglect.
Mother arrested for child neglect after 12-year-old daughter gives birth
Crime scene tape.
Nacogdoches Police investigating man’s body found in roadway
60-year-old Patricia Eifert of Jasper, Texas
Mother shot to death inside recently purchased home in North Texas
Colley is a registered sex offender and is armed and dangerous.
Trinity County Sheriff: Manhunt underway for registered sex offender who fled from law enforcement
WEBXTRA: Splash Kingdom
Nacogdoches waterpark credits lifeguard training for successful rescue of 3-year-old

Latest News

Buffalo Soldier Exhibit
Buffalo Soldier Exhibit
Maude Cobb Dog Show
Maude Cobb Dog Show
Kim Snider Quash Hearing
Kim Snider Quash Hearing
CARD 53
CARD 53