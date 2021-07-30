TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - This dish makes good use of what’s available in the farmers market during the summer, and is great for brunch or dinner.

You may just find that grit cakes are your new go-to for weekend meals, since they can be made ahead of time and reheated...not to mention they’re delicious!

Old-fashioned grit cakes with sauteed farmers-market vegetables

After I top the grit cake with the sauteed veggies, I like to add an egg and a sprinkle of chow-chow (pickled relish).

Ingredients

2 cups stone ground grits (see recipe notes for alternatives)

3 cups milk

3 cups chicken or vegetable broth (use water in a pinch)

2 teaspoons salt

5 tablespoons butter

2 cups grated sharp cheddar cheese, or pepper jack, etc.

2 tablespoons cream cheese

Instructions

1. Spray a 10X15 sheet pan with cooking spray. Set aside. (needs to be a jelly roll pan, with edges)

2. In a medium saucepan stir together grits, milk, broth, and salt. Bring to a boil, over medium high heat, stirring constantly. Cover, reduce heat to a gentle simmer, and cook for 20-25 minutes, stirring occasionally.

3. Remove from heat and stir in four tablespoons butter and the cheese and cream cheese. Stir well until the cheese is melted and distributed evenly in the grits. Evenly spread cheese grits in the sheet pan.

4. Let the grits sheet pan sit out until they have cooled to room temperature. (they’ll sweat and won’t firm up if put in the fridge while warm.) Cover with foil and refrigerate until very firm, two hours to overnight.

5. When ready to serve, heat the broiler and adjust oven rack to six inches from heat. Line a baking sheet with foil and grease foil with cooking spray. Set aside.

6. Cut chilled grits into squares, or use a biscuit cutter. Use a spatula to transfer cut grit cakes to the prepared baking sheet.

7. Melt some butter and brush on grit cake tops. Broil for 5-7 minutes, rotating about halfway though, or until warm, golden, and crispy. Serve immediately.

Farmers market vegetables

This is such a simple recipe that you might think of it more as a guideline.

Gather up whatever you have in your produce bin, or in your garden. Use things like tomatoes (red or green), tiny cream peas, squash, zucchini, corn, onion, peppers, etc.

Chop everything that is choppable to about the same size. Toss it all in a warm skillet with two tablespoons of olive oil or butter in it, and sprinkle with about a teaspoon of salt. You can use seasoned salt if you like.

I like to add some minced garlic to the pan, as well; about one clove. I like the veggies to be somewhat firm, so I don’t cook them down to mush, but you do what you like. Taste occasionally to see what you think.

Transfer the veggies to a bowl, and the add a bit more oil to the skillet and then crack an egg into it. Sprinkle with salt and pepper, and cook to your preference. I think over easy is best, but everyone is different.

To serve, place one grit cake in the center of a dinner plate. Top with a large spoon of the vegetables, and the lay the egg over the top of it.

You might like to top with a sprinkling of Parmesan cheese a handful of arugula, or whatever you have on hand and think tastes great.

Enjoy!

