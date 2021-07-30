Sabine County Hospital ends visitation due to rise in area COVID-19 numbers

SABINE COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The administrators of Sabine County Hospital have decided to end visitation at this time to try to keep COVID-19 cases at bay.

The hospital wrote, “Due to the alarming rise of COVID-19 cases in our area, we have updated our visitation police as follows: no visitors will be allowed in the hospital or clinics at this time.”

They say their facilities will stay open to help patients and that they will continually monitor the COVID-19 conditions and change the visitor policy accordingly to protect patients and staff.

They added, “If you have not been vaccinated for COVID-19, please call us at Toledo Bend Family medicine at 409-787-1416 to schedule your FREE vaccination.”

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.