East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

SFA athletics educating student-athletes about COVID-19 vaccine while waiting on updated testing guidelines

By Caleb Beames
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The SFA Athletic department is waiting on word of how COVID-19 testing will be conducted this upcoming school year.

According to Ryan Ivey, the medical advisory board for the Western Athletic Conference is waiting on word from the NCAA. Last year, student-athletes were tested three times a week for the virus. That testing schedule has changed with the only personnel and student-athletes being tested are the ones that show COVID-19 symptoms.

At the WAC football media day, Ivey said currently 90 percent of the full time football staff is vaccinated. The percentage is a little lower for student-athletes inside the football program that number is 68 percent.

”We are still trying to push them up more,” Ivey said. “Vaccinations is our pathway forward to make sure we are playing in and participating in as many contests as possible. We certainly understand it is an individual’s right to chose and we respect those decisions but at the same time we need to protect our program and department so we can participate moving forward. We are working on that and feel like we are having good conversations with our athletes, coaches and staff and feel like we are in a good place but would like to see ourselves around that 85 to 90 percent level.”

When it comes to spectators, Ivey said the university is still hopeful to have full capacity this year. Because of orders from Governor Greg Abbott, Ivey does not believe the program could require masks to be worn by spectators.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

60-year-old Patricia Eifert of Jasper, Texas
Mother shot to death inside recently purchased home in North Texas
Crime scene tape.
Nacogdoches Police investigating man’s body found in roadway
San Antonio police say three young children told an officer that “Mommy's dead," then led the...
“Mommy’s dead”: 3 Texas kids lead police to bleeding mother
Colley is a registered sex offender and is armed and dangerous.
Trinity County Sheriff: Manhunt underway for registered sex offender who fled from law enforcement
WEBXTRA: Splash Kingdom
Nacogdoches waterpark credits lifeguard training for successful rescue of 3-year-old

Latest News

AC soccer
Angelina College soccer is back
Texas football
UT Board Chairman: ‘It is happening before our eyes’
Cowboys Camp Dak Prescott
Cowboys Camp Dak Prescott
Dak Prescott
Cowboys taking it day by day with Dak’s shoulder injury