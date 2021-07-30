SFA athletics educating student-athletes about COVID-19 vaccine while waiting on updated testing guidelines

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The SFA Athletic department is waiting on word of how COVID-19 testing will be conducted this upcoming school year.

According to Ryan Ivey, the medical advisory board for the Western Athletic Conference is waiting on word from the NCAA. Last year, student-athletes were tested three times a week for the virus. That testing schedule has changed with the only personnel and student-athletes being tested are the ones that show COVID-19 symptoms.

At the WAC football media day, Ivey said currently 90 percent of the full time football staff is vaccinated. The percentage is a little lower for student-athletes inside the football program that number is 68 percent.

”We are still trying to push them up more,” Ivey said. “Vaccinations is our pathway forward to make sure we are playing in and participating in as many contests as possible. We certainly understand it is an individual’s right to chose and we respect those decisions but at the same time we need to protect our program and department so we can participate moving forward. We are working on that and feel like we are having good conversations with our athletes, coaches and staff and feel like we are in a good place but would like to see ourselves around that 85 to 90 percent level.”

When it comes to spectators, Ivey said the university is still hopeful to have full capacity this year. Because of orders from Governor Greg Abbott, Ivey does not believe the program could require masks to be worn by spectators.

