Suspects accused of murdering Jasper woman arrested

By Jeremy Thomas
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 10:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GARLAND, Texas (KTRE) - Authorities arrested 20-year-old Kvaughandre Presley and 21-year-old Gabriela Liliana Torres in Dallas for the murder of Patricia Eifert of Jasper. Patricia was murdered inside her daughter’s home on July 27.

20-year-old Kvaughandre Presley charged with Capital Murder.
20-year-old Kvaughandre Presley charged with Capital Murder.
21-year-old Gabriela Liliana Torres of Garland charged with capital murder.
21-year-old Gabriela Liliana Torres of Garland charged with capital murder.

On July 27, just before 7:00 pm, Garland Police responded to a gunshot wound call in the 700 block of Briar Way. When officers arrived, they observed the victim, Patricia Eifert, inside the residence suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

VICTIM: 60-year-old Patricia Eifert of Jasper, Texas
VICTIM: 60-year-old Patricia Eifert of Jasper, Texas

Video surveillance showed two suspects, a male and female, arrive in a black Ford Fusion behind the residence in the ally. Both subjects began burglarizing parked vehicles and also entered the residence through the garage where the victim was murdered.

Officers learned from the family that the victim was the mother of a couple who had recently purchased the house, and was helping them move in. While inside the residence the victim was shot multiple times.

After committing the murder, police believe the suspects continued their burglary spree in the neighborhood. While driving in the 5100 block of Barcelona Drive they crashed into a parked vehicle. It was reported that Presley pointed a handgun at the owner of the vehicle further committing another aggravated felony offense.

Detectives identified Presley and Torres as the people responsible for the capital murder of Eifert and murder warrants were obtained for their arrests. In the morning hours of July 29, both Presley and Torres were located and arrested in Dallas with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Violent Crimes Task Force.

Both suspects are currently in the Garland Detention Center. The bonds are set at $1,000,000 for Presley and $750,000 for Torres.

All indications in the investigation show that this was a random act of violence and that the suspects were not known to the victim.

This investigation was a joint effort utilizing multiple resources in identifying and locating these two capital murder suspects.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

