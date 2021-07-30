Texas congressman sworn in after beating Trump-backed rival

WASHINGTON (AP) - Texas Republican Jake Ellzey is the newest member of the U.S. House. Ellzey was sworn into office Friday after winning a special election from a congressional district near Dallas.

He defeated Susan Wright, the widow of Rep. Ron Wright, who died in February after being diagnosed with COVID-19. Ellzey’s victory came despite Susan Wright’s support from former President Donald Trump.

After he was sworn in, Ellzey pledged to serve in Congress with “quiet professionalism.”

He also held a moment of silence for Ron Wright, who died in February just weeks into his second congressional term.

