Texas congressman sworn in after beating Trump-backed rival

Texas Republican Jake Ellzey is the newest member of the U.S. House.(Robert W. Hart/The Dallas Morning News via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) - Texas Republican Jake Ellzey is the newest member of the U.S. House. Ellzey was sworn into office Friday after winning a special election from a congressional district near Dallas.

He defeated Susan Wright, the widow of Rep. Ron Wright, who died in February after being diagnosed with COVID-19. Ellzey’s victory came despite Susan Wright’s support from former President Donald Trump.

After he was sworn in, Ellzey pledged to serve in Congress with “quiet professionalism.”

He also held a moment of silence for Ron Wright, who died in February just weeks into his second congressional term.

WebXtra: ‘Imagine the Possibilities’ event comes to San Augustine