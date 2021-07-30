TRAFFIC ALERT: 18-wheeler rollover blocking NB traffic on South St. in Nacogdoches

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Around 6 p.m this afternoon Nacogdoches police officers responded to a single vehicle wreck involving an 18-wheeler that rolled over while turning west bound onto the SW Loop from South St.

All traffic traveling north on South St. is being rerouted eastbound onto SE Stallings Dr. TXDOT is en route to coordinate traffic flow. Police say to expect major delays for the next several hours until the roadway is cleared.

No injuries have been reported.

