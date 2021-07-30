East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

TRAFFIC ALERT: 18-wheeler rollover blocking NB traffic on South St. in Nacogdoches

Traffic Alert (generic)
Traffic Alert (generic)(TPD)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Around 6 p.m this afternoon Nacogdoches police officers responded to a single vehicle wreck involving an 18-wheeler that rolled over while turning west bound onto the SW Loop from South St. 

All traffic traveling north on South St. is being rerouted eastbound onto SE Stallings Dr. TXDOT is en route to coordinate traffic flow.  Police say to expect major delays for the next several hours until the roadway is cleared. 

No injuries have been reported.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Desiree Castaneda was charged with enabling child sex abuse and child neglect.
Mother arrested for child neglect after 12-year-old daughter gives birth
Crime scene tape.
Nacogdoches Police investigating man’s body found in roadway
60-year-old Patricia Eifert of Jasper, Texas
Mother shot to death inside recently purchased home in North Texas
Colley is a registered sex offender and is armed and dangerous.
Trinity County Sheriff: Manhunt underway for registered sex offender who fled from law enforcement
WEBXTRA: Splash Kingdom
Nacogdoches waterpark credits lifeguard training for successful rescue of 3-year-old

Latest News

KLTV will provide updates on road closures and traffic signal outages throughout the day as...
East Texas traffic conditions
2nd victim from Sunday crash near Lufkin dies
Source: Gray News Media
23-year-old man dies in 1-vehicle crash on Edgewood St. in Jasper
U.S. 59 is down to one southbound lane after multiple-vehicle wreck between Lufkin and Diboll....
Sunday crash near Lufkin leaves child dead, 6 hospitalized