East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Trinity County Sheriff: In hot pursuit of sexual predator after locating campsite

Scott Colley, 55
Scott Colley, 55(Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace)
By Carrie Provinsal
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Sheriff Woody Wallace was live on Facebook saying officers are back in “hot pursuit” of the alleged sexual predator, Scott Colley.

Wallace said a constable discovered a campsite 40 to 50 yards behind a house where Colley left behind a shotgun, that had been described by a witness.

The sheriff said attack and tracking dogs were brought back to the area of Winding Creek and Lake L subdivision and warned to keep children inside while dogs are hunting.

If you have information please contact the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office or Crimestoppers at 936-639-TIPS(8477). Crimestoppers is offering a $1000 reward.

Previous: Trinity County Sheriff: Manhunt underway for registered sex offender who fled from law enforcement

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Desiree Castaneda was charged with enabling child sex abuse and child neglect.
Mother arrested for child neglect after 12-year-old daughter gives birth
Crime scene tape.
Nacogdoches Police investigating man’s body found in roadway
60-year-old Patricia Eifert of Jasper, Texas
Mother shot to death inside recently purchased home in North Texas
Colley is a registered sex offender and is armed and dangerous.
Trinity County Sheriff: Manhunt underway for registered sex offender who fled from law enforcement
WEBXTRA: Splash Kingdom
Nacogdoches waterpark credits lifeguard training for successful rescue of 3-year-old

Latest News

Buffalo Soldier Exhibit
Buffalo Soldier Exhibit
Texas Coronavirus update
What we know about the 3,471 active cases of COVID-19 in East Texas
Coy Jones (Source: Rusk County Jail website)
Arrest affidavit shows that Henderson woman ‘appeared to have gunshot wound to the head’
Lee Johnson, 53, of Lufkin
Report: Lufkin officer draws gun to stop hammer attack on mailman