WebXtra: ‘Imagine the Possibilities’ event comes to San Augustine

SAN AUGUSTINE, Texas (KTRE) - San Augustine is seeing investors, developers, and more buzzing around downtown, looking to invest in and grow the downtown economy, following a trend happening in cities across Texas.

ETN’s Jeremy Thomas is in San Augustine today for an event called Imagine The Possibilities. Cities across Texas invite potential investors, downtown developers, entrepreneurs, and residents looking to be part of downtown’s transformation to “Imagine the Possibilities” each May for Preservation Month.

This statewide event began in 2017 with the launch of DowntownTX.org to promote the site and connect available historic properties with interested new stewards. Palestine and Winnsboro hosted the event in May and June.

