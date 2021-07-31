Cowboys sitting Dak Prescott through at least the weekend

OXNARD, California (KTRE) - While it could happen, all signs of Dak Prescott playing in this year’s Hall of Fame game next week against the Steelers seems unlikely.

The team is keeping Prescott on the sidelines through at least this weekend. Prescott has a strained muscle in his shoulder. The Cowboys will practice this weekend with their three backups. Prescott will be reevaluated on Monday before their Tuesday practice.

“I am a little bummed about it, but still being active and still seeing the defense and still being a part of everything,” Prescott said. “So it’s not like anything that the ankle was. So I know I will be fine. I know I am doing the treatment. I am doing everything necessary to make sure I will be just fine. I am not worried about that. It’s not anything I worry about lingering or causing problems. Not even near the same aspect of the ankle and the time I had to take from that.”

Prescott said the injury is very minimal right now and that he does not want to make it worse. If this was the season, Prescott might not be sitting out.

“I think I’d do whatever is necessary and take the steps that were needed to make sure I was ready for Sunday if that’s when it was or Monday or whenever the game would be,” Prescott said. “I know I’d get myself there one way or the other and be able to perform the way I want to.”

