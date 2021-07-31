East Texas Now Business Break
Dressel wins 100m butterfly, sets record

Caeleb Dressel, of United States, celebrates after wining the gold medal in the men's 100-meter...
Caeleb Dressel, of United States, celebrates after wining the gold medal in the men's 100-meter butterfly final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 31, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.(Source: AP Photo/David Goldman)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 8:51 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
(AP) - American Caeleb Dressel has won his third gold medal of the Tokyo Olympics with a world record in the 100-meter butterfly.

Dressel led right from the start and held off Hungary’s Kristof Milak to win in 49.45 seconds, breaking the mark of 49.50 that he set two years ago at the 2019 world championships.

Milak, winner of the 200-meter butterfly, earned the silver with a blistering 49.68. The bronze went to Switzerland’s Noe Ponti.

Dressel’s victory came in the first of three races on his morning schedule. He’ll also compete in the semifinals of the 50 freestyle before returning to the deck one more time to anchor the 4x100 mixed medley relay, a new Olympic event that features two men and two women.

He’ll likely dive into the pool with a big deficit since he’s the only man in the field to swim the freestyle leg.

Caption

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

