East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Mark In Texas History: Rudolph Bergfeld

Tyler's Bergfeld Park is on land that Rudolph Bergfeld donated o the City of Tyler. (Source:...
Tyler's Bergfeld Park is on land that Rudolph Bergfeld donated o the City of Tyler. (Source: KLTV Staff)(KLTV Staff)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Tyler may not be what it is today without one major figure.

Rudolph Bergfeld was born in Wisconsin and apprenticed at his uncle’s jewelry business in Germany. Bergfeld moved to Tyler in 1878 and opened a saloon.

Bergfeld began working in real estate in the 1880s. By the 1890s, Bergfeld began banking. in 1900, the Tyler Chamber of Commerce named Bergfeld the director.

Bergfeld actively developed property throughout the city, including the historic Azalea District. He also sold land to the city to use as a park. That park was named in his honor and it houses this historical marker, which was established in 2008.

Today the park has picnic areas, tennis courts, a playground, an amphitheater, and a spray ground.

If you’d like to have some fun at the park or even check out the historical marker, it’s located on the Broadway Avenue side of the park near the spray ground.

The Rudolph Bergfeld historical marker is located in Bergfeld Park off of Broadway Avenue in...
The Rudolph Bergfeld historical marker is located in Bergfeld Park off of Broadway Avenue in Tyler. (Source: KLTV Staff)(KLTV Staff)

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Desiree Castaneda was charged with enabling child sex abuse and child neglect.
Mother arrested for child neglect after 12-year-old daughter gives birth
Kids advised to mask up and get vaccinated if they are of age before school starts
COVID-19 cases rising for children in Angelina County
Scott Colley was taken into custody on Friday night.
Trinity County Sheriff says alleged sexual predator in custody after manhunt in woods
Lee Johnson, 53, of Lufkin
Report: Lufkin officer draws gun to stop hammer attack on mailman
A Lufkin business owner has a vehicle stolen off the property this morning and its all caught...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Vehicle stolen from Lufkin business

Latest News

The ten monuments will be placed on the pedestrian walk way of Raguet Street.
SFA plans to build 10 monuments to honor historically black sororities, fraternities
Junior League of Lufkin holds ‘Back to School Bonanza’ supply giveaway
Crowd gathers to listen to performers
Grapeland’s Salmon Lake Park, Resort hosts first music festival since dam broke
Mark In Texas History: Anderson County Courthouse