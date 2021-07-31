Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! It will be another hot day tomorrow as temperatures climb back into the middle to upper 90s across area, of course it felt even hotter with heat index values well over 100 degrees so a Heat Advisory will go into effect from 12 PM to 7 PM tomorrow afternoon. Please continue to take this heat seriously and drink plenty of water. A few showers and isolated thundershowers will be possible throughout the afternoon before better shots at scattered showers arrive late Sunday evening and overnight into Monday morning. Much better rain chances arrive throughout the day on Monday thanks to a weak cold front that is still set to move into East Texas by Monday morning. Rain chances look to favor Deep East Texas Tuesday - Thursday, before more scattered rain chances move in for the rest of ETX Friday and Saturday of next week. Thanks to the cold front and scattered rain chances, expect temperatures to drop back down to below average for the first full week of August!

