Saturday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

Here is the latest forecast from your First Alert Weather Team.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 8:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Saturday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Mostly sunny to sunny skies today with highs around 98°. A Heat Advisory again in effect for all of East Texas today, heat indices will be in the triple digits. Remember to stay hydrated and take breaks when working outside. Overnight we’ll cool down into the upper 70s and highs tomorrow will be similar to today. A Heat Advisory will remain in effect until 7 PM Sunday, but I suspect that will be the last one for a few days.

Sunday afternoon into Monday, a cold front will be moving into our area. While temperatures won’t be cooling down much, we can expect low 90s next week, the noticeable sign of the front will be the rain. Rain chances increase through tomorrow afternoon, up to 40% in the evening. Monday we’ll have a 70% chance for showers and thundershowers, currently severe weather is not a concern. After Monday, we’ll hold onto a 30% chance for rain through the remainder of the work week.

