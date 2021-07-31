East Texas Now Business Break
SFA’s Dennis Osagiede launches clothing business after NIL legislation passed

Dennis Osagiede
Dennis Osagiede(KTRE Sports)
By Caleb Beames
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 8:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Dennis Osagiede was able to finally show the world his passion of designing a clothing line after legislation was passed to allow college athletes to benefit off of their name, image and likeness.

The SFA senior defensive lineman started God Powered clothing and takes it as a serious business.

”Me personally I like fashion,” Osagiede said. “I like to put together things so I just created this. I had it in my mind for a long time and the new NIL stuff brought it to life. In my tribal language, my middle name means ‘God is Power’. ”It is all designed by me. It is an athletic and street wear brand for athletes like me, facing challenges and trying to be their best self every day. Also for those that know Christ and know there is a God.”

In the early stages of the NIL passage, SFA has seen about a half dozen student-athletes find ways to use it to their advantage.

”The first couple of weeks was a little crazy with everyone trying to figure out what was going on,” SFA Director of Athletics Ryan Ivey said. “I think our businesses and people around are trying to figure out what is best to do. Our student athletes have been great. They ask a bunch of questions on the education they need.”

Student-athletes in Texas will have to take financial seminars in their first and third year. They can also not strike any deals with gambling, alcohol or sexual oriented businesses.

This is not just a side hustle for Osagiede. This is a business that he is looking to grow once he is done with his college career.

”This is my own business, Osagiede said. “It all falls on what I profit from and how I go about it.”

