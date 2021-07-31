East Texas Now Business Break
Thousands of Aggie fans participate in commercial shoot at Kyle Field

By Kendall Hogan
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 10:30 PM CDT
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Thousands of Aggies stopped by Kyle Field Friday evening to take part in Texas A&M’s new commercial.

This commercial is supposed to be based around the tradition of Midnight Yell. The first 1,000 fans received free t-shirts, along with food and drinks.

For some, it was the first time to ever get a Midnight Yell experience, and they wanted to take advantage of this opportunity.

“This is my first yell practice. I have never been, and my parents did not go to Texas A&M. I didn’t really grow up here and I am really excited to be here,” said freshman Emma Peterson.

The commercial will air this fall during the Texas A&M football season.

