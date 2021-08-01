Couple creates Texas based educational videos for kids

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A Texas couple started making videos all around the state for their son. This sparked the idea for a YouTube channel, called “Cowboy Jack”.

A YouTube channel that happened by accident, John Havard creator of “Cowboy Jack” sensed a need for more hands-on content for children. After searching the internet for videos to entertain his three-year-old son he was not impressed with the content he discovered.

“They’re not necessarily what I would want my son watching as a parent. And so, we searched and searched and couldn’t find anything and just out of frustration grabbed a camera and went down to the pond in our neighborhood and I’m a big goofball anyways so let’s just have fun with it and see how it goes,” Havard said.”

His wife acts as the camera women while john stands in front of the screen. They say “Cowboy Jack” is different from other kid’s shows because it takes children on educational field trips throughout the state of Texas.

“I’m fifth generation Texan, my wife is also fifth generation Texan, we’re not going anywhere we love it here we feel the state has great things to offer children and adults alike. And why not use this platform to showcase some of those great things and get kids excited about where they live”, Havard said.

Havard originally had no intent to put the videos on YouTube, but the encouragement of family and friends made it possible. The channel has a total of 50,000 views and 2,000 subscribers in the three months it has posted.

“Encouraging learning through play. You’re not talking down to a kid, you’re not forcing knowledge on them. You’re making them get excited about the subject because they’re interacting with it”, Havard said.

The Havard couple hopes to continue to expand to more areas of Texas within the next year.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.