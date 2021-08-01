East Texas Now Business Break
Forensic anthropologists confirm skeletal remains found off US 59 south of Livingston not human

Source: Polk County Sheriff's Office Facebook page
By Gary Bass
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Forensic anthropologists confirmed that the skeletal remains found next to a wooded area off U.S. Highway 59 on Thursday are the remains of an animal, according to a post on the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

The Facebook post stated that someone notified the sheriff’s office about the skeletal remains on Thursday. The remains were found just south of Livingston.

PCSO detectives arrived at the scene and started their investigation by processing the scene, the Facebook post stated.

“The Polk County Sheriff’s Office immediately contacted Forensic Anthropologists, and we have received absolute confirmation that the skeletal remains found on July 29, 2021, have been positively identified as animal skeletal remains,” the Facebook post stated.

