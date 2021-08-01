East Texas Now Business Break
Heim hits walk-off HR again, Rangers rally past Mariners 4-3

Texas Rangers designated hitter Jonah Heim is greeted by teammates at home plate after hitting...
Texas Rangers designated hitter Jonah Heim is greeted by teammates at home plate after hitting the game-winning home run in the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners Sunday, Aug.1, 2021, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Louis DeLuca)(Louis DeLuca | AP)
By SCHUYLER DIXON
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Jonah Heim hit his second walk-off homer in as many games right after a tying, two-run shot from Andy Ibánez in the ninth inning, and the Texas Rangers rallied again to beat the Seattle Mariners 4-3.

Heim and Ibánez both connected against reliever Erik Swanson.

The right-hander hadn’t allowed a run since now-former Texas slugger Joey Gallo went deep against him in the same ballpark on May 8.

Texas Rangers designated hitter Jonah Heim hits a winning home run against the Seattle Mariners...
Texas Rangers designated hitter Jonah Heim hits a winning home run against the Seattle Mariners in the ninth inning of a baseball game Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Louis DeLuca)(Louis DeLuca | AP)

