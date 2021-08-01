Heim hits walk-off HR again, Rangers rally past Mariners 4-3

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Jonah Heim hit his second walk-off homer in as many games right after a tying, two-run shot from Andy Ibánez in the ninth inning, and the Texas Rangers rallied again to beat the Seattle Mariners 4-3.

Heim and Ibánez both connected against reliever Erik Swanson.

The right-hander hadn’t allowed a run since now-former Texas slugger Joey Gallo went deep against him in the same ballpark on May 8.

Texas Rangers designated hitter Jonah Heim hits a winning home run against the Seattle Mariners in the ninth inning of a baseball game Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Louis DeLuca) (Louis DeLuca | AP)

