Nacogdoches police questioning 2 ‘people of interest’ after 4 people shot on Dolph St.

1 person died at a local hospital; 3 others seriously injured
Source: KTRE Staff(KTRE Staff)
By Gary Bass
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Two “people of interest” were detained by Nacogdoches police officers following a vehicle pursuit in connection with a fatal shooting incident on Dolph Street that resulted in one person dying and three others being injured.

According to a press release, the Nacogdoches Police Department responded to the 1400 block of Dolph Street at about 3:30 a.m. Sunday to check out reports that multiple people had been shot.

“The suspects fled the area in a vehicle,” the press release stated.

When NPD officers got to the scene, they found four men who were suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The officers immediately started life-saving measures.

EMS personnel transported all four victims to a local hospital. One man, who was later identified as Javinsky Lampkin, 35, of Nacogdoches, was pronounced dead at the hospital, the press release stated.

“The other three victims are all in serious condition and believed to be in the process of being transferred to out-of-town hospitals for a higher level of care,” the press release stated.

While some NPD officers were still at the scene, they located a vehicle of interest and tried to make a traffic stop on it. The driver of the vehicle refused to stop and headed south. A vehicle pursuit started on NW Stallings Drive

The vehicle finally stopped at about 32000 SW Stallings Drive, and “two people of interest” were detained, the press release stated. The two people of interest are currently being questioned by Nacogdoches PD’s criminal investigation division.

At this time, all traffic is shut down on Dolph Street, and the Nacogdoches Police Department is asking the public to stay away from that area and seek alternative routes if necessary.

“We do not have any further information to release at this time,” the press release stated. “This is an ongoing investigation. We expect to have further information we can release on Monday.”

