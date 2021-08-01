Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! It sure was a hot day today as temperatures reached back into the middle to upper 90s this afternoon but thankfully some scattered showers and thundershowers had an easier time developing and our rain chances certainly won’t end this evening! Much better rain chances arrive overnight and throughout much of the day tomorrow thanks to a rare August cold front that will slowly push southward through the area over the next day and a half. Widespread severe storms will not be likely tonight or tomorrow, but a few stronger storms could generate some strong to damaging wind gusts as well as some very heavy rainfall so please remain weather alert. Our front should stall just to the south and west of ETX by Tuesday night where it will sit for much of the work week before lifting back to the north as a warm front later on Friday. Temperatures on Monday and Tuesday will sit well below average for this time of year in the middle to upper 80s, before climbing back into the lower 90s by Wednesday and Thursday. Scattered showers return to the forecast Friday - Sunday as well as some breezy southerly winds, so expect temperatures to begin to climb back into the middle to upper 90s by next weekend.

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.