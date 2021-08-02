Affidavit reveals events leading to capture of registered sex offender in Trinity County

TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - An arrest affidavit for Scott Colley, the subject of a recent manhunt in Trinity County, alleged that he kidnapped and sexually assaulted a woman, unlawfully had a shotgun, and had meth and drug paraphernalia in his possession.

According to the affidavit, a Trinity County Sheriff’s Office deputy went to a white camper trailer in the 2000 block of Winding Creek Drive to mediate a civil issue of refusal to return property.

Colley allegedly yelled through the window, and the TCSO deputy identified himself and asked the man to come to the door. Colley then cracked the door open and asked the deputy why he was there.

The TCSO deputy asked Colley to return another man’s property. The man and his girlfriend had been staying with Colley for several days.

According to the affidavit, the man asking for his property to be returned told the TCSO deputy that Colley had left him at a store in Conroe in the afternoon hours of July 28. The man said he tried to call Colley several times, but he would not answer his phone.

The man’s girlfriend had stayed behind in Trinity County to “weed eat,” the affidavit stated.

The affidavit stated the man’s mother dropped him off at Colley’s residence around 1:30 a.m. on July 29. Colley allegedly refused to let him enter the trailer, and when the man asked about his girlfriend, Colley allegedly said she wasn’t there and that she didn’t want her boyfriend anymore.

At that point, the man demanded his property, and Colley told him to get off his property, the affidavit stated. That was when the man called the sheriff’s office to ask for their help.

When the TCSO deputy asked about the man’s property, Colley allegedly stuck a laundry basket out the door and pulled the door almost shut. The man told the deputy that he had more property in Colley’s residence.

Colley recovered more of the man’s property and then locked both locks on the door.

“I was starting to get concerned for [the man’s girlfriend] and asked [Colley] for his identification,” the deputy wrote in the affidavit.

Colley allegedly provided his ID and then locked the door again.

When the TCSO deputy ran Colley’s ID, he learned that he was a registered sex offender, the affidavit stated. In the affidavit, the deputy said that Colley’s evasiveness and aggression made even more concerned about the woman.

The man told the deputy that he thought his girlfriend was still at Colley’s residence because her dog was still there, and that it is “her baby.”

When the TCSO deputy decided to do a compliance check on Colley, he asked him to come outside, so he could photograph him and inspect the residence, or he would get an arrest warrant. Colley allegedly refused and said he “was dead either way,” the affidavit stated.

Colley allegedly then told the deputy to get a warrant.

When the TCSO deputy went back to his patrol unit, he heard the door to the residence swing open and hit the wall. Colley allegedly left the trailer and ran into a nearby wooded area.

The deputy followed Colley into the woods and heard what he described as a muffled pop and an agonized scream, the affidavit stated.

After going back to his unit, the TCSO deputy did a sweep of Colley’s residence and found the woman behind the bed. She was crying and visibly upset, the affidavit stated. She told the deputy that Colley had a shotgun.

For her protection, the deputy took the woman to his patrol unit.

When other TCSO deputies arrived at the scene, they searched for Colley in the wooded area, the affidavit stated. They found Colley’s phone, but were not able to locate the suspect. While the search was ongoing an investigator for the sheriff’s office spoke to the woman.

The victim told the investigator that Colley held her in the trailer against her will, threatened her with a sawed-off shotgun, and sexually assaulted her, the affidavit stated. Later, Colley allegedly forced the woman to take a shower.

While in the bedroom, the woman wrote a letter that said what Colley had done to her, the affidavit stated. She also wrote a letter because she allegedly thought Colley was going to kill her.

When the deputy ran Colley’s criminal history, he learned that he had been convicted of aggravated sexual assault of a child, the affidavit stated. During the commission of a crime, he used a knife.

After a two-day manhunt, Trinity County authorities took Colley into custody. He was charged with aggravated kidnapping, aggravated sexual assault, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

Wallace said on Friday afternoon that a constable discovered a campsite 40 to 50 yards behind a house where Colley left behind a shotgun that had been described by a witness.

Then, at around 9 p.m. Friday night, Colley was taken into custody in a wooded area in the city of Trinity. Wallace said he was located hiding in the woods in the area on 356 between Trinity Animal Clinic and Burning Hope Church and 94.

Wallace said they found meth that was allegedly Colley’s just before they took him into custody. They said he had a chain around his neck with a handcuff key on it.

The sheriff earlier had sought assistance by handlers of attack and tracking dogs, which were brought back to the area of Winding Creek and Lake L subdivision.

Trinity County Sheriff says alleged sexual predator in custody after manhunt in woods

Previous story: Trinity County Sheriff says alleged sexual predator in custody after manhunt in woods

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.