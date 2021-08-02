East Texas Now Business Break
CLEAR Alert issued for missing Texas woman believed to be in danger canceled

Katalina Woody was last seen Sunday in San Antonio. The alert for her was canceled early...
By Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - A statewide CLEAR Alert issued Monday for a missing Texas woman who authorities thought might be in danger was canceled early Monday afternoon.

No further details were provided.

The alert was for Katalina Woody, 23.

Woody was last seen at around 2 a.m. Sunday in San Antonio

The Coordinated Law Enforcement Adult Rescue or CLEAR Alert program was created in 2019 by the Texas Legislature to close the gap between missing children and missing senior citizens.

