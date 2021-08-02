First Alert: Rain showers associated with a cold front providing some heat relief

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - We were finally able to snap the string of heat advisories and oppressive conditions in East Texas today thanks to a cold front, cloud cover, and pockets of rain moving through the Piney Woods throughout the day.

We will keep a 60% chance of rain in our forecast overnight as the cold front slowly drifts through our part of the state. Lows will be in the lower 70′s.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain showers and isolated thunderstorms as the cold front pushing down toward the coast will keep in these modest rain chances for one more day. The better chances to get wet will mainly be for the southern portions of our KTRE viewing area. Look for highs to climb into the upper 80′s to near 90-degrees, which is not too shabby for this time of year.

We will start to feel some drier air and lower humidity levels enter the equation by Wednesday and Thursday of this week as a light northeasterly wind will keep our temperatures trending below normal values for early August as we sit under lots of blue sky.

Once we transition toward Friday and the upcoming weekend, though, our winds will shift back to the southeast. That will bring back more heat and humidity as daytime highs climb back into the middle 90′s and feels like temperatures find their way back into triple digit territory.

In turn, the added heat and muggy air will also lead to some low-end rain chances returning to our region as the sea breeze looks to get a bit more active.

