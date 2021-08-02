East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue through the morning hours and slowly shift south during the afternoon and evening.

All of the activity focused along a weak cold front moving through the region. Expect mostly cloudy skies today and temperatures will only reach the mid to upper 80s. Most of the rain clears out by late this evening, but a few isolated showers are possible again tomorrow, especially in Deep East Texas.

Cooler than average temperatures look to stick around through most of the work week, but as more sunshine returns, expect a quick warm up.

By the weekend, the weather is back to hot and humid with temperatures in the mid to upper 90s.

