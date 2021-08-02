East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Morning Weather at your Fingertips

Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
By Katie Vossler
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 6:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue through the morning hours and slowly shift south during the afternoon and evening.

All of the activity focused along a weak cold front moving through the region. Expect mostly cloudy skies today and temperatures will only reach the mid to upper 80s. Most of the rain clears out by late this evening, but a few isolated showers are possible again tomorrow, especially in Deep East Texas.

Cooler than average temperatures look to stick around through most of the work week, but as more sunshine returns, expect a quick warm up.

By the weekend, the weather is back to hot and humid with temperatures in the mid to upper 90s.

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: KTRE Staff
2 charged with murder after 4 people shot, 1 killed in Nacogdoches shooting
Nacogdoches police investigating overnight homicide on the 1400 block of Dolph street.
Nacogdoches police investigating overnight homicide
Multiple law enforcement agencies find additional bodies in a drowning accident
Authorities identify three men who drowned in Toledo Bend; crews working to find their boat
Source: Polk County Sheriff's Office Facebook page
Forensic anthropologists confirm skeletal remains found off US 59 south of Livingston not human
Kids advised to mask up and get vaccinated if they are of age before school starts
COVID-19 cases rising for children in Angelina County

Latest News

Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Sunday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Sunday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Sunday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Sunday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips